Motorcyclist critically injured in wreck in midtown Tucson
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:19 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after they were involved in a wreck near the intersection of Prince Road and Fairview Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Authorities say the motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. The other vehicle involved stayed at the scene.
At around 6:15 p.m., travel near the intersection was limited.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
