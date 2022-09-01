Advertise
Motorcyclist critically injured in wreck in midtown Tucson

A wreck between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Tucson left one person seriously injured.
A wreck between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Tucson left one person seriously injured.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:19 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after they were involved in a wreck near the intersection of Prince Road and Fairview Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Authorities say the motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. The other vehicle involved stayed at the scene.

At around 6:15 p.m., travel near the intersection was limited.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

