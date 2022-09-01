Police looking to identify those involved in ‘sideshow’ on Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is looking to identify those responsible for a “street takeover” involving illegal stunts and gunfire.

It happened on Saturday, August 27, just after 10 p.m.

According to police, more than 50 people called 9-1-1 to report the “sideshow” at the intersection of Pantano Road and Escalante Road.

KOLD News 13 obtained this video of the intersection overrun by spectators and lawlessness.

Eyewitnesses say participants brandished handguns at drivers trying to get into their own cul-de-sacs.

Officers say street racing is nothing new, but the latest sideshow trend has become a challenge for departments across the country. Sideshows can cause significant traffic delays and damage to property.

According to a TPD spokesperson, when police arrived on scene Saturday night, multiple vehicles left at “high speeds.” The spokesperson says officers conducted traffic stops on some of the vehicles.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Investigators are looking to identify those who discharged firearms, racers and spectators. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can refer to TPD case number P2208310150.

