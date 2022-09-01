Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Police looking to identify those involved in ‘sideshow’ on Saturday

Tucson police looking to identify those involved in sideshow on Saturday
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:11 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is looking to identify those responsible for a “street takeover” involving illegal stunts and gunfire.

It happened on Saturday, August 27, just after 10 p.m.

According to police, more than 50 people called 9-1-1 to report the “sideshow” at the intersection of Pantano Road and Escalante Road.

KOLD News 13 obtained this video of the intersection overrun by spectators and lawlessness.

Eyewitnesses say participants brandished handguns at drivers trying to get into their own cul-de-sacs.

Officers say street racing is nothing new, but the latest sideshow trend has become a challenge for departments across the country. Sideshows can cause significant traffic delays and damage to property.

According to a TPD spokesperson, when police arrived on scene Saturday night, multiple vehicles left at “high speeds.” The spokesperson says officers conducted traffic stops on some of the vehicles.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Investigators are looking to identify those who discharged firearms, racers and spectators. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can refer to TPD case number P2208310150.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country artist found dead in Tucson
VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection
VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection
Circle K customers can fill up their fuel tanks at a discounted price for three hours Thursday,...
Circle K to cut fuel prices by 40 cents at select locations for special event
Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder
Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder
REPORT: Pima Community College’s mission at risk pt. 1
REPORT: Pima Community College’s mission at risk

Latest News

ONLY ON KOLD: Afghan judge reunited with family in Tucson
ONLY ON KOLD: Afghan judge reunited with family in Tucson
Tickets coming soon for Old Tucson’s NIGHTFALL
New COVID-19 vaccine may help prevent contracting the virus
New COVID-19 vaccine may help prevent contracting the virus
Mental health professional in short supply for kids in Southern Arizona
Mental health professionals in short supply for kids in Southern Arizona