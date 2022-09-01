Advertise
Sunnyside USD seeking new governing board member

Sunnyside Unified School District
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:12 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sunnyside Unified School District is looking to fill a vacancy in its governing board after Lisette Nunez resigned.

According to a news release, the board can submit up to three names to Pima County School Superintendent Dustin Williams for consideration of an appointment to fill the vacancy. However, Williams would not be required to appoint a new member from the list of names provided by the governing board.

Anyone who would like to be considered for the spot must complete an affidavit of qualification and candidate appointment questionnaire to the Pima County Superintendent’s Office by Sept. 30.

The application packet can be found here and may be hand delivered to the Pima County Schools office at 200 North Stone Avenue or emailed to matthew.stamp@pima.gov.

The term will begin on the date of appointment and will continue through Dec. 31, 2024.

