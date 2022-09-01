Tickets coming soon for Old Tucson’s NIGHTFALL

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tickets for Old Tucson’s 30th anniversary of NIGHTFALL go on sale starting Thursday, Sept. 1.

According to a news release, this year’s NIGHTFALL has been revamped after a two-year hiatus.

This year’s event is expected to have five haunt mazes with different themes, ranging from kid-friendly to “totally terrifying,” and classic stunt shows. NIGHTFALL also features a town full of “oddball” characters to interact with.

NIGHTFALL’s numerous attractions include the famous train, historic carousel, restaurants, bars and gift shops.

For a better experience, Old Tucson is now requiring timed-entry bookings. Some tickets may be available the night of the event, but entrance is not guaranteed for those who have not booked in advance.

