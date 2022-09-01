Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Tickets coming soon for Old Tucson’s NIGHTFALL

Nightfall hiring fair this Thursday at Old Tucson
(tcw-kold)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:42 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tickets for Old Tucson’s 30th anniversary of NIGHTFALL go on sale starting Thursday, Sept. 1.

According to a news release, this year’s NIGHTFALL has been revamped after a two-year hiatus.

This year’s event is expected to have five haunt mazes with different themes, ranging from kid-friendly to “totally terrifying,” and classic stunt shows. NIGHTFALL also features a town full of “oddball” characters to interact with.

NIGHTFALL’s numerous attractions include the famous train, historic carousel, restaurants, bars and gift shops.

For a better experience, Old Tucson is now requiring timed-entry bookings. Some tickets may be available the night of the event, but entrance is not guaranteed for those who have not booked in advance.

To learn more about NIGHTFALL, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country artist found dead in Tucson
VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection
VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection
Circle K customers can fill up their fuel tanks at a discounted price for three hours Thursday,...
Circle K to cut fuel prices by 40 cents at select locations for special event
Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder
Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder
REPORT: Pima Community College’s mission at risk pt. 1
REPORT: Pima Community College’s mission at risk

Latest News

Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
Bluey's Big Play will make a stop in Tucson Jan. 24-25, 2023.
‘Bluey’s Big Play’ coming to Arizona next year
The Panda Cares foundation donated virtual reality sets, and gave a check for $15,000 to the Ed...
Panda Express donates $15,000 to local Boys and Girls Club
Grant money will be used to help Sun Tran buy 19 electric buses and cars and install 10...
Sun Tran expanding electric bus fleet, aims to eliminate all-diesel buses by 2028