TUSD: Pueblo High School in ‘Safe and Secure’ lockdown

Pueblo High School (Source: Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pueblo High School was placed in a soft lockdown while police investigated threats made to the school on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The Tucson Unified School District spokesperson called the lockdown a “Safe and Secure” lockdown, meaning students could move between classes but no one could enter or exit the school.

A Tucson Police Department spokesperson said the threat was reported at about 9 a.m.

No injuries have been reported and no one is in custody, according to police.

Pueblo High School is located at 3500 S. 12th Avenue.

No additional information was immediately available.

