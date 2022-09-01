TUSD: Pueblo High School in ‘Safe and Secure’ lockdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pueblo High School was placed in a soft lockdown while police investigated threats made to the school on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The Tucson Unified School District spokesperson called the lockdown a “Safe and Secure” lockdown, meaning students could move between classes but no one could enter or exit the school.

A Tucson Police Department spokesperson said the threat was reported at about 9 a.m.

No injuries have been reported and no one is in custody, according to police.

Pueblo High School is located at 3500 S. 12th Avenue.

No additional information was immediately available.

