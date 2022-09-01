Advertise
UPDATE: Motorcyclist identified after fatal wreck in midtown Tucson

One person died after a wreck involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Tucson on...
One person died after a wreck involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 31.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:19 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist has died after they were involved in a wreck near the intersection of Prince Road and Fairview Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

According to Tucson police, officers were called to the 900 block of West Prince Road after the wreck was reported. There, they found that a white 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe and a red and black 2015 Harley Davidson FLSTC motorcycle had collided.

Authorities said Tucson fire medics took the motorcyclist to Banner UMC, where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival. He has been identified as 66-year-old Andrew Ralph Ward.

Investigators believe the driver of the Tahoe had been heading east on Prince Road, and had turned left into a shopping complex, when Ward, who was traveling west on Prince Road in the curb lane, hit the car.

Police determined the driver of the Tahoe was not impaired at the time of the accident. However, the Tahoe driver was cited for failing to yield while making a left turn, which was a major contributing factor in the collision.

