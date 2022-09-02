Advertise
87-year-old has shot nearly 1.5 million free throws

Gene Malleck has been shooting free throws at the McCook YMCA every weekday since 1999.(KHGI via CNN Newsource)
By KHGI staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:38 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MCCOOK, Neb. (KHGI) – A man in Nebraska isn’t focused on layups or dunks. Instead, he’s dedicated to the basics.

The 87-year-old shoots at least 250 balls each time and keeps track of his makes and misses.

“If I don’t come here, there’s something missing in my day,” Malleck said. “It’s really an important part of my day.”

Malleck said he’s taken close to 1.5 million shots, making nearly 96% of them.

Copyright 2022 KHGI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

