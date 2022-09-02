Armed driver causes lockdown at southern Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed driver caused a lockdown at southern Arizona schools early Friday, Sept. 2.

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, a person was seen driving near Rio Rico High while armed with “an assault-style rifle.”

Santa Cruz Sheriff David Hathaway said the other schools in Rio Rico were locked down as a precaution. Hathaway also said as of 9:30 a.m., there was no confirmation of threats to the schools or community.

The lockdown at Rio Rico High was later lifted and students were allowed to go home. Other schools remain open, but students are being allowed to get picked up by their parents.

Hathaway said law enforcement is looking for the suspect vehicle, a silver or grey Chevrolet, possibly Malibu. It was displaying a large American flag.

Friday’s incident was just one of several at southern Arizona schools in less than a month.

