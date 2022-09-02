Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Cardinals’ Antonio Hamilton to miss start of season due to “freak accident” in the kitchen

Antonio Hamilton suffered severe burns on Monday.
Antonio Hamilton suffered severe burns on Monday.(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
By David Baker
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:54 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A bizarre accident in the kitchen put an Arizona Cardinals’ projected starter in the hospital and on the sidelines for the start of the team’s season. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton suffered second-degree burns on his hands and feet while reportedly cooking with hot oil at his home Monday. In a tweet, the 29-year-old called it a “freak accident” and added it could have been deadly. “God spared me to only have these injuries,” Hamilton posted. The team placed him on the reserve/non-football injury list on Thursday. That means he’ll miss at least the first four games of the season. The burns are disappointing for Hamilton, as he said on Twitter he had the “greatest (training) camp” of his career. Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury shared that same sentiment. “I think more than anything it’s disappointing for him just ‘cause he had earned a starting role at that position after basically bouncing around a bunch of teams so hopefully he’s back sooner than later, so we’ll see.”

TRENDING: Kayla Mueller’s parents search for her remains and answers in her death

2022 will be the second season in the desert for Hamilton. He played in all 17 regular season games last year with two starts. Hamilton’s injury is probably why the team traded for Trayvon Mullen, Jr. earlier this week. The Cardinals sent a conditional seventh-round pick that could become a sixth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in return. Marco Wilson could also start. He started 13 games last year and posted 48 tackles.

TRENDING: Phoenix family fights city over speed hump in front of driveway

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police looking to identify those involved in sideshow on Saturday
Police looking to identify those involved in ‘sideshow’ on Saturday
Circle K customers can fill up their fuel tanks at a discounted price for three hours Thursday,...
Circle K to cut fuel prices by 40 cents at select locations for special event
One person died after a wreck involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Tucson on...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist identified after fatal wreck in midtown Tucson
Man fatally stabbed after confrontation at store on Tucson’s southside
VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection
VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection

Latest News

Tours resume on Sept. 15.
Behind-the-scenes tours of Glendale’s State Farm Stadium set to resume this month
FILE - Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sideline during the...
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
City of Phoenix and tourism officials unveiled the countdown clock at Phoenix Sky Harbor on...
Super Bowl countdown clock unveiled at Phoenix Sky Harbor
The Arizona Cardinals kick off their pre-season with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens...
Arizona Cardinals first preseason home game happens this weekend