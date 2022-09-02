Advertise
Consumer Reports: What to buy in September

This month might be the perfect time to score a deal on a tech item that typically never leaves your side.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:47 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With Labor Day around the corner and the seasonal shift from summer to fall now here, September is a great month for savings. And as Consumer Reports points out, this month might be the perfect time to score a deal on a tech item that typically never leaves your side.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount. Here are the top ones to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy!

Thanks to Labor Day sales, during the first half of the month you’ll see some great discounts on large appliances like dishwashers, washers and dryers, and refrigerators. The Whirlpool Top-Freezer Refrigerator is a CR Best Buy and is now on sale for $529 at Appliances Connection and Best Buy. CR says it’s a great budget refrigerator that’s one of the top performers for its size.

TRENDING: Burglar suspect identified, charged after he fired at officers during standoff in Mesa

Although you may be able to use your air conditioner less, now is the perfect time to buy one as retailers begin to offload summer products. The Frigidaire Window AC is now $249.99 at Appliances Connection. CR says this window AC performs well for comfort and ease of use. While the weather is still pleasant, tackle that leftover tree work you put off during the summer with a new chainsaw. The EGO battery-powered chainsaw is now $366.75 on Amazon.

Finally, keep your eyes and ears open for smartphone savings. Apple typically announces its new iPhone in September, and while nothing is official, a new phone may be announced this month. Because of that, you can expect older model iPhones to start dropping in price at carriers and retailers. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is currently $1,099 at full price, but look for discounts and other offers as the month goes on through the rest of the year. It’s CR’s top-rated smartphone, with one of the longest battery life spans of all the current models tested and an additional wide-angle and zoom camera.

Looking for something else this month? CR says September is a great month to find deals on grills, air purifiers, leaf blowers, wood stains, replacement windows, and smart speakers.

