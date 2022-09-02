Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated storms possible today!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, September 2nd
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure has dominated the weather pattern for the region this week, dialing back our Monsoon moisture and kicking up the temperatures. Rain chances increase slightly Friday afternoon and evening as storms develop off the Rim and move southwest into the lower deserts. Strong winds and blowing dust are our greatest storm concerns. Highs will warm into the upper 90s and triple digits through Labor Day Weekend with gusty winds at times. Next week we’re keeping our eye on the tropics as which could bring us more moisture and better storm chances.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. 20% storm chance. High of 101°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy at times.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 100°. Breezy at times.

LABOR DAY: Sunny with a high of 102°. Breezy at times.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101°. Breezy at times.

WEDNESDAY: 10% storm chance. Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy at times.

THURSDAY: 30% storm chance. Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

