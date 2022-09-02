FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Isolated strong storms possible Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure has dominated the weather pattern for the region this week, dialing back our Monsoon moisture and kicking up the temperatures. Rain chances increase slightly Friday afternoon and evening as storms develop off the Rim and move southwest into the lower deserts. Strong winds and blowing dust are our greatest storm concerns. Highs will warm into the upper 90s and triple digits through Labor Day Weekend with gusty winds at times. Next week we’re keeping our eye on the tropics as which could bring us more moisture and better storm chances.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. 20% storm chance. High of 101°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 102°. Breezy at times.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 101°. Breezy at times.

LABOR DAY: Sunny with a high of 102°.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101°. Breezy at times.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high near 100°.

