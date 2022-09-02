Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Mostly dry and hot for the holiday weekend

Holiday weekend forecast
Holiday weekend forecast(KOLD)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure has dominated the weather pattern for the region this week, dialing back our Monsoon moisture and kicking up the temperatures. Rain chances increase slightly Friday evening as storms develop off the Rim and move southwest into the lower deserts. Strong winds and blowing dust are our greatest storm concerns. Highs will warm into the upper 90s and triple digits through Labor Day Weekend with gusty winds at times. Next week we’re keeping our eye on the tropics as which could bring us more moisture and better storm chances.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy at times.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 101°. Breezy at times.

LABOR DAY: Sunny with a high of 102°.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 102°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high near 100°. Breezy at times.

THURSDAY: 30% storm chance. Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy at times.

FRIDAY: 40% storm chance with highs in the lower 90s. Breezy at times.

