Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Man accused of swapping barcodes at Walmart to commit fraud, police say

Joseph Alexander, 36, was arrested and charged with retail fraud.
Joseph Alexander, 36, was arrested and charged with retail fraud.(Alpena County Jail)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:48 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) – A man in Michigan is facing charges after being accused of switching barcodes of items at Walmart.

According to police, a store associate said they saw a man removing barcodes from less expensive items and putting them on higher-priced products.

The man is then accused of going through the self-checkout register to scan the items.

Police said the associate tried to speak with the man about the purchase but was told he had to go outside and check on his children.

Ultimately, the man left the store.

Police used surveillance footage to identify the man as Joseph Alexander, 36.

There were several incidents reviewed that began in June 2022, according to police, and more than $1,100 in merchandise was stolen in total.

Alexander was arrested and charged with retail fraud.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police looking to identify those involved in sideshow on Saturday
Police looking to identify those involved in ‘sideshow’ on Saturday
Circle K customers can fill up their fuel tanks at a discounted price for three hours Thursday,...
Circle K to cut fuel prices by 40 cents at select locations for special event
One person died after a wreck involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Tucson on...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist identified after fatal wreck in midtown Tucson
Man fatally stabbed after confrontation at store on Tucson’s southside
VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection
VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection

Latest News

Gene Malleck has been shooting free throws at the McCook YMCA every weekday since 1999.
87-year-old has shot nearly 1.5 million free throws
Elkhorn corals have spawned at an aquarium. It's a historic step forward that someday also...
Scientific breakthrough could save Florida’s threatened coral reefs
A voting machine from the 2020 election somehow was sold by a Goodwill store.
Stolen voting machine auctioned off by Goodwill
Tropical Storm Danielle is pictured in this GOES Image Viewer from the National Oceanic and...
Tropical Storm Danielle strengthens into hurricane
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home