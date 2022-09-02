Advertise
Man fatally stabbed after confrontation at store on Tucson’s southside

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:18 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed at a local Family Dollar late Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the store at 5713 South Park Avenue where they found 45-year-old Tyron Jvon Podzemny suffering from stab wounds.

Authorities treated him at the scene until Tucson fire medics arrived and took over. Podzemny ultimately died at the scene.

Homicide detectives believe Podzemny had been loitering outside the store and had been seen repeatedly pulling on the door handles of a vehicle in the parking lot.

Store staff called 911 and asked him to leave before things got physical.

After an initial review of the incident, detectives say, they have spoken to all parties involved and have made no arrests.

Once their investigation is complete, the findings will be presented to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review.

