Man found dead near Tucson auto shop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead outside of an auto shop near South Sixth Avenue and East Benson Highway in Tucson early Thursday, Sept. 1.

The Tucson Police Department said Claudie Ross Lovell, 30, was found with obvious signs of trauma and died at the scene.

Investigators are “actively pursuing leads to identify a motive” and anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

