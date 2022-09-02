Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Man found dead near Tucson auto shop

(WBAY)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:42 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead outside of an auto shop near South Sixth Avenue and East Benson Highway in Tucson early Thursday, Sept. 1.

The Tucson Police Department said Claudie Ross Lovell, 30, was found with obvious signs of trauma and died at the scene.

Investigators are “actively pursuing leads to identify a motive” and anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police looking to identify those involved in sideshow on Saturday
Police looking to identify those involved in ‘sideshow’ on Saturday
One person died after a wreck involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Tucson on...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist identified after fatal wreck in midtown Tucson
Circle K customers can fill up their fuel tanks at a discounted price for three hours Thursday,...
Circle K to cut fuel prices by 40 cents at select locations for special event
Man fatally stabbed after confrontation at store on Tucson’s southside
Pueblo High School (Source: Google Maps)
TUSD: Pueblo High School in ‘Safe and Secure’ lockdown

Latest News

This month might be the perfect time to score a deal on a tech item that typically never leaves...
Consumer Reports: What to buy in September
FILE - Georgia's George Pickens catches a pass in front of Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry during...
College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams by ‘26 season
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home
The Cocopah Indian Tribe determined that the state of Arizona put 42 double-stacked containers...
Tribe: Arizona built border barrier against its wishes