Motorcyclist killed, woman charged after crash in Pima County

(Pixabay)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:18 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash crash near Tucson International Airport late Thursday, Sept. 1.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Conrado Valenzuela, 24, was hit while riding a dirt bike near South Nogales Highway and East Saint Katherines Court.

The PCSD said Krissy Ibrahim, 24, hit Valenzuela. She was allegedly impaired and was arrested on charges of manslaughter, causing death by motor vehicle and DUI.

It has been a dangerous and deadly few weeks on South Nogales Highway. Since Aug. 12, four people have been killed in crashes in that area.

It has also been a deadly week for motorcyclists in the Tucson area.

