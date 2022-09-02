Advertise
Tucson dentist offering free tooth treatments next week

Risas Dental and Braces Labor of Love
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Risas Dental and Braces is hosting its fifth annual Labor of Love event, which offers dental care for free, on Monday, Sept. 5.

According to a news release, patients at the event can choose from four different treatments:

  • Basic cleaning
  • Filling
  • Simple extraction
  • Exam and X-ray

“Labor of Love changes the lives of thousands of people in a single day, every year. We understand that rising costs and the pandemic have made it difficult for many to get the treatment they need,” CEO Jeff Adams was quoted as saying. “The free treatments offered during Labor of Love are essential in preventing larger health issues from arising later.

The event is set to take place from 8 a.m. to noon at two locations in Tucson: One at 2901 South Sixth Avenue and the one at 1979 West Valencia Road. Risas Dental will also offer free orthodontic consultations for patients interested in braces or clear aligners.

During the previous year’s Labor of Love, Risas Dental locations throughout Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Texas treated over 1,200 patients. This year, Risas Dental expects to give away over $500,000 in free dental care.

Since the company started in 2011, it will have given away over $9.1 million in free dental care.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

