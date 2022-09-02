Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

UPDATE: Deputies find no threat after lockdown at southern Arizona schools

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:39 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have determined that there was no threat at southern Arizona schools after reports of an armed driver caused a lockdown early Friday, Sept. 2.

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, someone reported a person driving near Rio Rico High while armed with “an assault-style rifle.” Santa Cruz Sheriff David Hathaway said the other schools in Rio Rico were locked down as a precaution.

Hathaway said law enforcement was looking for the suspect vehicle, a silver or grey Chevrolet, possibly Malibu. It was displaying a large American flag.

Authorities later said the vehicle in question had been identified and found. They determined that there was no assault rifle in the vehicle and the driver posed no threat.

The lockdown at Rio Rico High was later lifted and students were allowed to go home. Other schools remain open, but students were allowed to get picked up by their parents.

Deputies thanked the community for the numerous tips they received while looking for the vehicle.

Friday’s incident was just one of several at southern Arizona schools in less than a month.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police looking to identify those involved in sideshow on Saturday
Police looking to identify those involved in ‘sideshow’ on Saturday
One person died after a wreck involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Tucson on...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist identified after fatal wreck in midtown Tucson
Circle K customers can fill up their fuel tanks at a discounted price for three hours Thursday,...
Circle K to cut fuel prices by 40 cents at select locations for special event
Man fatally stabbed after confrontation at store on Tucson’s southside
Pueblo High School (Source: Google Maps)
TUSD: Pueblo High School in ‘Safe and Secure’ lockdown

Latest News

Police: Southern Arizona football and cheer league cleaned out by treasurer
Krissy Ibrahim is facing DUI and manslaughter charges in connection with a fatal crash that...
Motorcyclist killed, woman charged after crash in Pima County
More electric vehicles hitting the road for the busiest Labor Day weekend in years
More electric vehicles hitting the road for the busiest Labor Day weekend in years
Helen S. Schaefer passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1.
UArizona remembers prolific university supporter Helen S. Schaefer
More electric vehicles hitting the road for the busiest Labor Day weekend in years
More electric vehicles hitting the road for the busiest Labor Day weekend in years