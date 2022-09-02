UPDATE: Deputies find no threat after lockdown at southern Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have determined that there was no threat at southern Arizona schools after reports of an armed driver caused a lockdown early Friday, Sept. 2.

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, someone reported a person driving near Rio Rico High while armed with “an assault-style rifle.” Santa Cruz Sheriff David Hathaway said the other schools in Rio Rico were locked down as a precaution.

Hathaway said law enforcement was looking for the suspect vehicle, a silver or grey Chevrolet, possibly Malibu. It was displaying a large American flag.

Authorities later said the vehicle in question had been identified and found. They determined that there was no assault rifle in the vehicle and the driver posed no threat.

The lockdown at Rio Rico High was later lifted and students were allowed to go home. Other schools remain open, but students were allowed to get picked up by their parents.

Deputies thanked the community for the numerous tips they received while looking for the vehicle.

Friday’s incident was just one of several at southern Arizona schools in less than a month.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.