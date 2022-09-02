Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

VA to provide abortions in certain cases, regardless of state laws

The rule specifically protects women who seek abortions and VA providers who perform them from...
The rule specifically protects women who seek abortions and VA providers who perform them from liability under any such law.(Billy Hathorn / CC BY 3.0)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:03 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some veterans will soon be able to obtain abortions, no matter what state they live in.

The Biden administration submitted a new rule allowing the Veterans Affairs health care system to provide abortions when the mother’s life is at risk or in cases of rape or incest.

Women will not be required to provide police reports or other evidence of rape or incest.

It makes no difference if those exceptions are not permitted in a particular state. The VA’s federal mandate will usurp local and state laws.

The rule specifically protects women who seek abortions and VA providers who perform them from liability under any such law.

Once published in the federal register, the policy will go into effect immediately while being open for public comment for 30 days.

The new rule applies to all veterans and their beneficiaries covered under VA health plans.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police looking to identify those involved in sideshow on Saturday
Police looking to identify those involved in ‘sideshow’ on Saturday
One person died after a wreck involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Tucson on...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist identified after fatal wreck in midtown Tucson
Circle K customers can fill up their fuel tanks at a discounted price for three hours Thursday,...
Circle K to cut fuel prices by 40 cents at select locations for special event
Man fatally stabbed after confrontation at store on Tucson’s southside
Pueblo High School (Source: Google Maps)
TUSD: Pueblo High School in ‘Safe and Secure’ lockdown

Latest News

FILE - Georgia's George Pickens catches a pass in front of Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry during...
AP source: College Football Playoff to expand to 12 by 2026
FILE - Author Barbara Ehrenreich poses at her home in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 25, 2005....
Barbara Ehrenreich, ‘myth busting’ writer and activist, dies
Axel's cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma.
Deputy accused of stomping girlfriend’s cat to death, police say
FILE - Simone Manuel of the United States, left, reacts with teammate Katie McLaughlin, right,...
Swim cap for Black hair gets race approval after Olympic ban