Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Woman with dementia goes missing in Oro Valley

Norma Jean Lafoya was last seen in Oro Valley on Aug. 24. She told her sister she was going to...
Norma Jean Lafoya was last seen in Oro Valley on Aug. 24. She told her sister she was going to Catalina to find a place to live.(Oro Valley Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find a woman who went missing in Oro Valley.

The Oro Valley Police Department said Norma Jean Lafoya was last seen Aug. 24.

Lafoya had been traveling from state to state with various people but had been staying with a sister in Oro Valley. The OVPD said Lafoya told her family she was going to Catalina to find a place to live. No one has heard from her since.

Lafoya was diagnosed with mild dementia in 2021, according to the OVPD.

Lafoya, 88, has grey hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-5 and 115 pounds.

She may be in a red 2011 Hyundai Elantra SUV with Alabama license plate 26AOOEP. The vehicle has minor damage to its front passenger side.

Anyone with information should call the OVPD at 520-229-4900.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police looking to identify those involved in sideshow on Saturday
Police looking to identify those involved in ‘sideshow’ on Saturday
One person died after a wreck involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Tucson on...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist identified after fatal wreck in midtown Tucson
Circle K customers can fill up their fuel tanks at a discounted price for three hours Thursday,...
Circle K to cut fuel prices by 40 cents at select locations for special event
Man fatally stabbed after confrontation at store on Tucson’s southside
Pueblo High School (Source: Google Maps)
TUSD: Pueblo High School in ‘Safe and Secure’ lockdown

Latest News

Motorcyclist killed, woman charged after crash in Pima County
FILE - Georgia's George Pickens catches a pass in front of Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry during...
College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams by ‘26 season
Tucson Comic-Con is back after years of cancellations because of the pandemic.
Tucson Comic-Con returns after years of cancellations due to pandemic
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting near Speedway, Swan