Woman with dementia goes missing in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find a woman who went missing in Oro Valley.

The Oro Valley Police Department said Norma Jean Lafoya was last seen Aug. 24.

Lafoya had been traveling from state to state with various people but had been staying with a sister in Oro Valley. The OVPD said Lafoya told her family she was going to Catalina to find a place to live. No one has heard from her since.

Lafoya was diagnosed with mild dementia in 2021, according to the OVPD.

Lafoya, 88, has grey hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-5 and 115 pounds.

She may be in a red 2011 Hyundai Elantra SUV with Alabama license plate 26AOOEP. The vehicle has minor damage to its front passenger side.

Anyone with information should call the OVPD at 520-229-4900.

