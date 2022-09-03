BEAR DOWN: Wildcats open season with win over San Diego State

SAN DIEGO (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona football opened its season with a 38-20 win over San Diego State on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The Wildcats matched their 2021 win total, spoiling the Aztec’s first game in their new stadium.

The transfer portal proved its worth as Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura went 22-for-35 for 299 yards and four touchdowns. Three of those scoring passes went to fellow transfer Jacob Cowing.

Teitaroa McMillian caught three passes for 53 yards for the Wildcats and he scored on his first college reception. DJ Williams, another transfer, led a stout group of Wildcat running backs with 88 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown.

Defensively, Arizona held San Diego State to just one offensive touchdown.

Wildcats linebacker Jerry Roberts led the team with 12 tackles, including six solo stops.

The Wildcats will host Mississippi State at 8 p.m. next Saturday.

