Comic-Con Tucson is back this weekend: “Pop Culture For All”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Comic-Con, founded in 2008 by Mike Olivares, began as a single-day event attended by 500 fans. Since then, attendance has steadily grown to over 10,000 fans starting in 2015.

Tucson Comic-Con is dedicated to bringing an epic community-based pop culture experience for all that reflects today’s fandom and the unique nature of Tucson, Arizona and the American Southwest.

Tucson Comic-Con 2022

Saturday, September 3: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 4: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Tucson Convention Center: 260 S Church Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701

Tickets:

Adult (Age 14 and up)

Weekend: $50.00 | Saturday Only: $28.00 | Sunday Only: $17.00

Young Adult (Age 9-13)

Weekend: $17.00 | Saturday Only: $8.00 | Sunday Only: $8.00

Kids (Age 8 and younger) FREE (with paid Adult pass – limit 2 kids per adult)

20% DISCOUNT: Military (active and inactive) and first responders |10% DISCOUNT: Seniors and students

