FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above average temperatures to start out your holiday weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will remain near to a bit above average into the middle of next week with a breezy east wind at times. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible today, mainly near the International border, then most areas stay dry till later next week when tropical moisture may push into our region increasing precipitation chances.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 98. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 100. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 102. East wind 10 to 13 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 103.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 101. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy.

Thursday: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 97.

Thursday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy.

Friday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92.

