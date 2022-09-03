Advertise
Two hurt, suspect arrested after shooting locks down stores in Goodyear

An active police presence near Estrella Parkway and I-10
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person has been arrested and two are injured after an active police situation locked down several stores in Goodyear.

Goodyear police say there was an altercation between two people outside near Walmart in Estrella Marketplace around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Multiple Arizona’s Family viewers reported that they were locked down inside for about an hour as an active investigation took place. While rumors swirled of an active shooter inside the Walmart, police confirmed that there is no current active shooter situation.

The area between McDonald’s and the Jack in the Box at Estrella Marketplace, located just off Interstate 10, is closed, according to police. Officials are asking anyone who witnessed the altercation to call 623-882 7028. Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Goodyear Police Department for more information. Police have not released any information about the suspect or the condition of the two people that were injured.

