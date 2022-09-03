Two hurt, suspect arrested after shooting locks down stores in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person has been arrested and two are injured after an active police situation locked down several stores in Goodyear.

Goodyear police say there was an altercation between two people outside near Walmart in Estrella Marketplace around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Multiple Arizona’s Family viewers reported that they were locked down inside for about an hour as an active investigation took place. While rumors swirled of an active shooter inside the Walmart, police confirmed that there is no current active shooter situation.

The area between McDonald’s and the Jack in the Box at Estrella Marketplace, located just off Interstate 10, is closed, according to police. Officials are asking anyone who witnessed the altercation to call 623-882 7028. Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Goodyear Police Department for more information. Police have not released any information about the suspect or the condition of the two people that were injured.

Goodyear Police are currently on scene of a shooting in the parking lot of MCDonalds, 632 N Estrella Parkway. We ask our residents to please avoid the area until investigators are finished.

We want to urge our community that this appears to be an isolated incident. pic.twitter.com/rT5xLlbwf8 — Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) September 3, 2022

