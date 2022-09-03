Police: Southern Arizona football and cheer league cleaned out by treasurer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A football and cheer league in southern Arizona is nearly broke, thanks to its treasurer, police allege.

Authorities said Katrina Brewer admitted to embezzling almost $26,000 from the Willcox Football and Cheer League.

“It is unfortunate the local football youth and cheer league and the players must deal with this because a member of their board betrayed their trust,” said Willcox Police Chief Dale Hadfield.

Hadfield said the Cochise County Attorney’s Office will decide whether to charge Brewer.

The 34-year-old Brewer allegedly transferred money to a Venmo account rather than the league’s credit union account. She also allegedly made personal purchases with the league’s debit card.

Brewer spent all the money in only three weeks, according to the league.

League leaders said the season will continue despite the theft, but it will have to come up with funds to pay for uniforms.

“(We) have already ordered uniforms and will find a way to pay for them,” the league said in a news release. “Parents were allowed to postpone payments until uniforms arrived and many chose this option.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for the uniforms and keep the league going. You can donate by going HERE. As of 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, more than $5,000 had been raised.

“We have been collecting these funds for many seasons enabling us to pay for our yearly expenses, including purchasing new equipment and offering scholarships and reduced pricing to our players and cheerleaders for registration and uniform costs,” said coach James Allen.

You can also donate through the Cochise Credit Union , the league said.

Anyone who gave money to Brewer or has any information about the theft is asked to call officer E. Sudhoff or Sgt. J. Valle at 520-384-4673.

The league said parents may be able to pursue separate civil and criminal charges against the Brewer. For criminal charges, contact the Willcox PD at 520-384-4673. For civil charges, contact an attorney.

