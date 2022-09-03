Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Second officer injured in mass shooting at north Phoenix motel released from hospital

When officers arrived, he opened fire on their SUVs, with four of them riddled with bullets.
When officers arrived, he opened fire on their SUVs, with four of them riddled with bullets.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:37 PM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An officer shot during a deadly mass shooting at a north Phoenix motel last weekend is now recovering at home. Police said on Friday that the officer was released from the hospital. The unidentified officer was shot while trying to stop the shooter on Aug. 28. It was at the Days Inn near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road when 24-year-old Isaiah Steven Williams went on a shooting spree in the area, police said. He shot and killed two people inside a car, according to police. They were later identified as 44-year-old Karla Garzona and 36-year-old Misael Arevalo.

Wall of dust moves through Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power

When officers arrived, Williams opened fire on their SUVs, with four of them riddled with bullets. That’s when the officer was shot. Another officer was hit with shrapnel in multiple places, including his face. He was taken to the hospital but was released hours later. Investigators believe Williams took his own life during the chaos. Along with the two officers, three other people were hurt.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police looking to identify those involved in sideshow on Saturday
Police looking to identify those involved in ‘sideshow’ on Saturday
Risas Dental and Braces Labor of Love
Tucson dentist offering free tooth treatments next week
Man found dead near Tucson auto shop
Krissy Ibrahim is facing DUI and manslaughter charges in connection with a fatal crash that...
Motorcyclist killed, woman charged after crash in Pima County
Man fatally stabbed after confrontation at store on Tucson’s southside

Latest News

Norma Jean Lafoya was last seen in Oro Valley on Aug. 24. She told her sister she was going to...
Woman with dementia goes missing in Oro Valley
Glenn A. French
Sierra Vista man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican officials made the discovery Thursday while...
Border Patrol: 9 migrants found dead in Rio Grande at Texas
Korean War soldier laid to rest in Tucson after more than 70 years
Korean War soldier laid to rest in Tucson after more than 70 years
BEAR DOWN: Wildcats open season with win over San Diego State