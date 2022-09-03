Advertise
Silver Alert issued for missing Sierra Vista man

Glenn A. French
Glenn A. French(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:26 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 68-year-old man who was last seen in Sierra Vista on Friday afternoon, Sept. 2.

State troopers say Glenn A. French was last seen around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Snyder and Foothills Drive in Sierra Vista with a small black and gray dog. He was driving a red 2015 Jeep Patriot with New York license plate number HDX6759.

Previously, French endured a traumatic brain injury and now suffers from severe dementia.

He is described as bald with green eyes, 6′1″ tall and 280 pounds. He may have been wearing a T-shirt and shorts at the time he went missing.

