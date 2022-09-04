Advertise
KOLD
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Dry, hot, and breezy for Labor Day

Labor Day Forecast - Tucson, AZ
Labor Day Forecast - Tucson, AZ(KOLD)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Moisture from post-tropical cyclone Javier continues to exit the region Sunday, clearing our clouds and dropping our dew points. An upper-level ridge of high pressure is centered over the Great Basin, bringing us gusty easterly winds here in southern Arizona. This ridge will keep Tucson’s high temperatures in the triple digits through Wednesday as dry conditions persist.

By the end of the workweek, our attention turns back to the tropics as Tropical Storm Kay tracks northwest. Kay’s exact track will influence our weather here locally. At this time, we’re expecting increased cloud cover Thursday through Saturday with scattered showers and storms possible. Our temperatures will drop back into the low to mid 90s as a result.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 70s.

LABOR DAY: Sunny and breezy with a high of 102°.

TUESDAY: Sunny and breezy with a high of 103°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 102°.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain. Highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 90s.

