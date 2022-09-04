Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and warm through Labor Day

KOLD News 6-7 a.m. Sundays recurring
By Allie Potter
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 12:12 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Upper high pressure centered over central Utah will continue to dominate our weather until Wednesday resulting in a gradual warm-up in high temperatures. We are looking at the potential for tropical moisture pushing into our region late in the week increasing precipitation chances.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 100. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 103. East southeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 104. East southeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 102.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 99.

Thursday Night: 20% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 94.

