FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

KOLD First Alert Forecast Saturday PM, September 3rd
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure has dominated the weather pattern for the region this past week, dialing back our Monsoon moisture and kicking up the temperatures. Highs will warm into the upper 90s and triple digits through Labor Day Weekend with gusty winds at times. Next week we’re keeping our eye on the tropics as which could bring us more moisture and better storm chances.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 100°. Breezy.

LABOR DAY: Sunny with a high of 102°. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 103°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a high of 102°. Breezy at times.

THURSDAY: Clouds moving in with highs in the upper 90s. Gusty winds.

FRIDAY: 40% rain chance with highs in the lower 90s. Breezy at times.

SATURDAY: 30% rain chance. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s.

