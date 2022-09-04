Gilbert single mother of 4 stuck in Minnesota ICU after suffering severe burns in accident

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A single mother of four was severely burned in an accident while at a wedding in Minnesota. Her daughters say she has made some progress, but it will be a long journey to recovery.

They say it happened last Sunday during a bonfire. Tami Chmielweski’s family says she was on vacation for a wedding when she caught fire. Her family explains they aren’t sure how it happened, but 30% of her body is covered in third-degree burns. They say she’s undergone several procedures and skin grafts at a Minneapolis hospital.

None of Tami’s kids have been able to visit her, but they hope to have her home soon. Unfortunately, insurance will not cover her medical flight back to Arizona, which will cost upwards of $80,000.

Tami’s kids hope the community can help them get her back home. “Any donation helps and we appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you will never be enough and there is no way we can ever pay it back. But we will pay it forward as soon as we can,” said Brooklyn Hardwick, one of Tami’s daughters.

She says most of Tami’s burns were on her legs and feet and her doctors believe it will take at least six months of physical therapy.

To donate, visit the family’s GoFundMe site.

