Man dies while in Phoenix police custody after allegedly attempting to break into homes

POLICE LIGHTS
POLICE LIGHTS(MGN)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:34 PM MST|Updated: 20 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An investigation is underway after a man died while being arrested by Phoenix police on Saturday.

Phoenix police say they were called to an attempted home burglary in the area of 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Investigators say a homeowner told them a man opened the front door of his home today around 2:30 p.m. and was immediately told to leave by the homeowner. The man was later identified to be 36-year-old Enrique Cantu, lll. Once Cantu left that home, police say he continued to go to other homes in the area and tried to open their doors too. Witnesses told police the man was falling over, hitting his head on doors, and acting erratically.

When officers got to the scene and attempted to arrest Cantu, they say he resisted. He was then placed on the ground and handcuffed. Police say officers put the man on his side and called the fire department to come and evaluate him due to his reported behavior. Cantu was responsive to officers until the fire department got to the scene, according to officers.

While Fire Department crews were attending to him he became unresponsive, police say. Officers uncuffed him and the fire department performed CPR. Cantu was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation is still underway, and no further details are available.

