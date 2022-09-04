Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Old coins worth nearly $300,000 found under floorboards

An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.(Spink & Son)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An English household literally uncovered a buried treasure and they’ll likely get a pretty penny for it.

During a renovation of their 18th century home in 2019, the residents came across a salt-glazed earthenware cup stuck beneath the concrete and floorboards.

An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.(Spink & Son)

When they looked inside, they discovered more than 260 gold coins.

The auction house Spink & Son issued a statement calling this one of the largest hoards of 17th and 18th century English gold coins ever confirmed in Britain.

An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.(Spink & Son)

They said the coins could be worth nearly $300,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Risas Dental and Braces Labor of Love
Tucson dentist offering free tooth treatments next week
Krissy Ibrahim is facing DUI and manslaughter charges in connection with a fatal crash that...
Motorcyclist killed, woman charged after crash in Pima County
Police: Southern Arizona football and cheer league cleaned out by treasurer
Tucson Comic-Con Returns
Tucson Comic-Con returns after years of cancellations due to pandemic
Man found dead near Tucson auto shop

Latest News

Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
A Georgia family celebrating an 8-year-old autistic boy’s birthday is asking for people to send...
Family requests birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after party no shows
US ambassador to Russia John Joseph Sullivan, centre, walks to the coffin of former Soviet...
US ambassador to Russia leaving post as Ukraine war drags on
mericans are splurging on beauty as they tighten their budgets elsewhere. According to market...
Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere