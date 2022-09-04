One dead after UTV accident in Forest Lakes
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOREST LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead and three others are injured after they were involved in a utility terrain vehicle accident this afternoon.
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident happened near Forest Road 99 and 170.
One person died at the scene and two adults and one child were airlifted to a hospital for their injuries. The people involved in the accident were visitors to the area and on a camping trip. No other information has been provided about the victims at this time. The accident is under investigation
This is a developing story. Check back with Arizona’s Family for updates.
