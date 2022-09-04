Phoenix toddler in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A toddler is in critical condition after family members found him in a pool Saturday evening.

Phoenix fire department was called to a residence near 16th street and Bell Road for the report of a 3-year-old found in a swimming pool. The child was pulled out of the pool by his family and given CPR until rescue crews arrived and took him to the hospital. It is not known how long he was underwater.

The incident is still under investigation.

