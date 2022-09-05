Authorities: Four killed by relative near Casa Grande

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 21-year-old man is facing several murder charges after he allegedly killed four family members, including a child, on Sunday, Sept. 4

Pinal County sheriff’s deputies said they were called to a home near West Rosemead Drive and North Bel Air Road, outside of Casa Grande, around 1:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they said, the discovered that 21-year-old Richard Wilson had killed four people:

47-year-old Richard Wilson, his father

50-year-old Ellen Otterman, his mother

16-year-old Rudy Wilson, his sister

5-year-old Renaya White, his niece

Wilson was found at the scene and arrested. He is facing four counts of first-degree murder and was booked into the Pinal County Jail with bond set at $2.5 million.

“This act of depraved violence will have long lasting effects on all those who knew this family,” Sheriff Mark Lamb was quoted as saying in a news release. " While nothing will bring their loved ones back, I send my prayers and support to everyone affected.”

