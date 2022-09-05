Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Chandler doctor heading to Ukraine to provide medical care

Dr. Andrew Villa, an Obstetrician-Gynecologist will travel with his team of medical staff to the areas near Kyiv to provide basic medical attention.
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:44 PM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley physician is heading to Ukraine to help people who need it the most. The team will go to the areas where many people have lost loved ones and entire communities were destroyed.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, millions of people have fled. Still, hundreds of thousands of people remain without access to medical care. “Many of the normal medical services and infrastructure are not available for patients or people in villages or towns because they’ve either been blown up or destroyed or the medical community has left those towns,” said Dr. Andrew Villa, an Obstetrician-Gynecologist in Chandler.

TRENDING: Deadly car crash causes delays at Sky Harbor Airport

A week from now, he and a team of medical staff will be in the areas near Kyiv providing basic medical attention. “We’re going to go there and set up primary care clinics and trauma care clinics and help the people best way we can,” he said.

Dr. Villa is preparing himself for the devastation as violence in Ukraine escalates and ravages cities and towns. “There have been over 400 hospitals and clinics that have been destroyed so the infrastructure for the medical community has deteriorated a lot,” he said.

TRENDING: Gilbert single mother of 4 stuck in Minnesota ICU after suffering severe burns in accident

He’s been on several mission trips worldwide to render aid, but his answer for going on this trip is simple. “You have to have a heart for these people, I mean they’ve been through so much and we have so much to give here and we’re really lucky,” Dr. Villa said. “How can you not want to go there and help them that people all around the world care and they are important?”

All of this is made possible because of volunteers like Dr. Villa and donations from the community. To learn more, visit www.globalcareforce.org. Click here to support Dr. Villa.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Police hunt for suspects after 10 stabbed to death in Canada
Risas Dental and Braces Labor of Love
Tucson dentist offering free tooth treatments next week
Bed Bath and Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal has died, the company confirmed Sunday.
Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal dies
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in...
LIVE: Biden visiting 2 swing states as midterm crunch time begins
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Judge grants Trump bid for special master in Mar-a-Lago case
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling
Migrants wait to be processed by Border Patrol agents near the end of a border wall Tuesday,...
‘Tale of two borders’: Mexicans not seen at busy crossings
Justin James Jarvy, 33, is being held on a second-degree murder charge in Mohave County.
Woman found murdered in western Arizona; boyfriend in custody