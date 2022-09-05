Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Kelly, Sinema added to Russia’s sanctions list along with 23 others

Sinema and Kelly showed up the Kremlin's latest sanctions list.
Sinema and Kelly showed up the Kremlin's latest sanctions list.(Arizona's Family file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:55 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Russia imposed personal sanctions Monday on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller and Arizona senators Krysten Sinema and Mark Kelly, in response to U.S. sanctions against Russians stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was on the new sanctions list, as were Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Rick Scott of Florida, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the group, which also included business leaders, academics and government officials, would be banned permanently from entering Russia.

Previous rounds of Russian sanctions against Americans have included President Joe Biden and members of his family, as well as lawmakers and business leaders. The U.S. has sanctioned numerous Russians, including government officials and business people.

Penn and Stiller have been outspoken critics of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Penn is an activist involved in relief work, among other causes. Stiller is a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings has been found dead
Risas Dental and Braces Labor of Love
Tucson dentist offering free tooth treatments next week
Justin James Jarvy, 33, is being held on a second-degree murder charge in Mohave County.
Woman found murdered in western Arizona; boyfriend in custody
Bed Bath and Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal has died, the company confirmed Sunday.
Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal dies

Latest News

First-time voter Baylee Fidler, 19, waits in the doorway for a voting booth as Tom Davis,...
Red wave crashing? GOP momentum slips as fall sprint begins
FILE - While Trump notched a long list of wins in GOP primaries this summer, many of the...
Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally
Sen. Mark Kelly said he'll participate in his Senate debate, while Secretary of State Katie...
Debate latest: Hobbs won’t participate; Kelly is in against Masters
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home