Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Man dead after hiking in extreme heat at a trail near Cave Creek

One person has died after hiking in extreme heat at Spur Cross Trailhead.
One person has died after hiking in extreme heat at Spur Cross Trailhead.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has died after hiking in extreme heat at the Spur Cross trailhead near Cave Creek Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead. A man in his 20′s was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but firefighters confirmed that he has died. Deputies say two others were rescued and are expected to be OK.

TRENDING: Man accused of murdering 4 family members, including 5-year-old niece, near Casa Grande

The National Weather Service reports much of Arizona is still under an excessive heat warning. Arizona’s Family meterologists say temperatures were near 110 degrees at the time the group was hiking. The NWS says you should stay hydrated even if you aren’t thirsty, and if you aren’t feeling well, get inside or find shade.

The man’s name has not been released. Rescue crews are still on the scene and investigating.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings has been found dead
Risas Dental and Braces Labor of Love
Tucson dentist offering free tooth treatments next week
Justin James Jarvy, 33, is being held on a second-degree murder charge in Mohave County.
Woman found murdered in western Arizona; boyfriend in custody
Bed Bath and Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal has died, the company confirmed Sunday.
Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal dies

Latest News

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings has been found dead
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in...
Biden blasts ‘extreme’ GOP in Labor Day battleground trips
Phoenix police are investigating after gunshots were fired at multiple homes near 29th Ave and...
Several Phoenix families report drive-by shootings, at least one home riddled in bullets
An Arizona company is using new technology to use less water and possibly aid world hunger...
Arizona company using new technology to help solve water crisis, address world hunger