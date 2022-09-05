Man dead after hiking in extreme heat at a trail near Cave Creek

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has died after hiking in extreme heat at the Spur Cross trailhead near Cave Creek Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead. A man in his 20′s was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but firefighters confirmed that he has died. Deputies say two others were rescued and are expected to be OK.

The National Weather Service reports much of Arizona is still under an excessive heat warning. Arizona’s Family meterologists say temperatures were near 110 degrees at the time the group was hiking. The NWS says you should stay hydrated even if you aren’t thirsty, and if you aren’t feeling well, get inside or find shade.

The man’s name has not been released. Rescue crews are still on the scene and investigating.

44028 N SPUR CROSS RD ,CAV -- SPUR CROSS RANCH MOUNTAIN RESCUE



1 hiker in his 20s has lost his life hiking in Extreme Heat. We are working on removing 3 others from the trail. pic.twitter.com/ontw7buzwZ — Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) September 5, 2022

