Woman found murdered in western Arizona; boyfriend in custody

Justin James Jarvy, 33, is being held on a second-degree murder charge in Mohave County.
Justin James Jarvy, 33, is being held on a second-degree murder charge in Mohave County.(Courtesy: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YUCCA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail, accused of killing his live-in girlfriend over the weekend in the small western Arizona town of Yucca.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Mohave County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a home on West 12435 South Street, just west of Interstate 40. There, they found a woman dead and a man who had been injured.

Detectives learned from two others who live on the property that it all started when they heard the woman, later identified as 32-year-old Michelle Bock-Caswell, screaming for help. They told investigators that they ran to the home and went inside, reportedly finding the suspect on top of Bock-Caswell.

They told detectives that the suspect, 33-year-old Justin James Jarvy, had the woman in a chokehold and yelled at him to stop. He refused, and the sheriff’s office says one of the residents began fighting with Jarvy to keep him away from the woman, who was now unconscious.

When deputies arrived, Bock-Caswell was already dead. Jarvy was detained and taken to an area hospital for injuries he received during the fight with the other resident. He’s since been released from the hospital and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Center, where he’s facing a second-degree murder charge.

