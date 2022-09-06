Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

80-year-old Sierra Vista man arrested, suspected of sexual exploitation, molestation of children

Jay Anderson, of Sierra Vista, is facing child molestation and sexual exploitation of minor...
Jay Anderson, of Sierra Vista, is facing child molestation and sexual exploitation of minor charges.(Sierra Vista Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:02 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Sierra Vista man is facing several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and child molestation after his arrest on Friday, Sept. 2.

According to the Sierra Vista Police Department, Jay Anderson, 80, is being held without bond in Cochise County Jail.

SVPD opened an investigation in July after receiving a complaint from someone who became aware of several victims of child molestation. During the investigation, SVPD identified other witnesses who reported observing child sexual abuse material on specific digital media allegedly owned by Anderson.

Detectives arrested Anderson after serving a search warrant at his residence on Essex Drive. Police booked him on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and child molestation.

Anyone with information relevant to this type of case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Jessica Ferrel at (520) 452-7500.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Wilson is accused of killing four family members in Pinal County on Sunday, Sept. 4.
Authorities: Four killed by relative near Casa Grande
Justin James Jarvy, 33, is being held on a second-degree murder charge in Mohave County.
Woman found murdered in western Arizona; boyfriend in custody
A pickup truck rolled over on I-10, leaving two lanes closed.
One injured in wreck on I-10 in Tucson
One person has died after hiking in extreme heat at Spur Cross Trailhead.
Man dead after group runs out of water, got lost at a trail near Cave Creek
University of North Dakota campus is seen in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Dozens of Native American remains found on University of North Dakota campus

Latest News

A New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from public office for...
New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump founder from public office
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
School officials said the bitten students are being monitored by the health department for...
Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college
Buses from at least five routes will remain parked at least through the fall break.
Hundreds of Sahuarita families affected by bus driver shortage