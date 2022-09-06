80-year-old Sierra Vista man arrested, suspected of sexual exploitation, molestation of children

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Sierra Vista man is facing several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and child molestation after his arrest on Friday, Sept. 2.

According to the Sierra Vista Police Department, Jay Anderson, 80, is being held without bond in Cochise County Jail.

SVPD opened an investigation in July after receiving a complaint from someone who became aware of several victims of child molestation. During the investigation, SVPD identified other witnesses who reported observing child sexual abuse material on specific digital media allegedly owned by Anderson.

Detectives arrested Anderson after serving a search warrant at his residence on Essex Drive. Police booked him on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and child molestation.

Anyone with information relevant to this type of case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Jessica Ferrel at (520) 452-7500.

