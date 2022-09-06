Advertise
Applications now being accepted for Fiesta Bowl’s ‘Wishes for Teachers’ program

Wishes for Teachers applications are now being accepted for 2022-2023 school year.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:13 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fiesta Bowl Charities is once again offering up $2,500 classroom grants to about four hundred public and charter school teachers in Arizona.

In 2016, the Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities started the “Wishes for Teachers” program which invites Arizona educators to fill out an application for their school’s and classroom’s wishes. The nonprofit then selects teachers at random to help make those wishes come true.

“Teachers play such a significant role in the positive development of children and teens, so to honor, celebrate and support Arizona’s teachers, we created the Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers program,” said Randal Norton, Chair of the Fiesta Bowl Board of Directors. “Providing teachers with much-needed financial assistance to purchase additional classroom resources or enable educational and developmental programs is a way to say, ‘Thank you.’ It is inspiring to see how teachers leverage our grants to deliver meaningful experiences and benefit their students and their schools.”

Since the program started, Fiesta Bowl Charities has handed out $4.7 million to more than 1,200 teachers. Organizers say that money has reached more than half a million students across the state.

