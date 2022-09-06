Advertise
Arizona woman dies on backpacking trip in the Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon file photo
Grand Canyon file photo(Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:57 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona woman has died while backpacking in Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Tuesday.

Park officials said 59-year-old Delphine Martinez of Window Rock was found dead Sunday along the Thunder River Trail about one mile from the confluence of Tapeats Creek and the Colorado River.

They said Martinez was on a multi-day backpacking trip.

Hiking down the Thunder River Trail on Sunday in triple-digit heat, she reportedly became disoriented and later unconscious.

Trip members attempted resuscitation efforts without success.

An investigation into the death is being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

