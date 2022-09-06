Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Bomb threat reported in downtown Tucson

(Live 5 News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:40 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bomb threat has been reported near Pima Community College’s downtown campus on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6.

According to an alert from PCC, the bomb threat was sent to St. Elizabeth’s Health Center near the corner of Stone Avenue and Speedway Boulevard.

Though the threat was not directed at PCC, buildings at the campus are being evacuated, school officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Wilson is accused of killing four family members in Pinal County on Sunday, Sept. 4.
Authorities: Four killed by relative near Casa Grande
Justin James Jarvy, 33, is being held on a second-degree murder charge in Mohave County.
Woman found murdered in western Arizona; boyfriend in custody
A pickup truck rolled over on I-10, leaving two lanes closed.
One injured in wreck on I-10 in Tucson
One person has died after hiking in extreme heat at Spur Cross Trailhead.
Man dead after group runs out of water, got lost at a trail near Cave Creek
Tucson police looking for suspect who left pedestrian to die in street

Latest News

FILE - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks to reporters as he arrives at federal...
New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump founder from public office
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Police: Man barricaded in mobile home on Tucson’s south side
Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed in the line of duty in Tucson on Aug....
Pima County constable who died in line of duty given full military honors
Pima County Contable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed while serving an eviction notice on...
Pima County Constable who died in line of duty given full military honors