Bomb threat reported in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bomb threat has been reported near Pima Community College’s downtown campus on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6.

According to an alert from PCC, the bomb threat was sent to St. Elizabeth’s Health Center near the corner of Stone Avenue and Speedway Boulevard.

Though the threat was not directed at PCC, buildings at the campus are being evacuated, school officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

