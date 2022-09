TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Westbound lanes of Interstate 8 were closed west of Gila Bend because of a crash Tuesday morning, Sept. 6.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the closure at Milepost 135 lasted a little more than an hour. The highway was reopened at 7 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.