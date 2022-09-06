Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: monsoon is returning... soon!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, September 6th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An upper-level ridge of high pressure is centered over the Great Basin, bringing us gusty easterly winds here in southern Arizona. This ridge will keep Tucson’s high temperatures in the triple digits through Wednesday as dry conditions persist.

By the end of the workweek, our attention turns back to the tropics as Hurricane Kay tracks northwest. Kay’s exact track will influence our weather here locally. At this time, we’re expecting increased cloud cover Thursday through Saturday with scattered showers and storms possible. Our temperatures will drop back into the low to mid 90s as a result.

TUESDAY: Sunny and breezy with a high of 102°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 103°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 90s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

