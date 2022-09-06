Advertise
Hundreds of Sahuarita families affected by bus driver shortage

Bus driver shortage impacts routes in Sahuarita
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:53 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The school bus driver shortage is forcing some routes in Sahuarita to be temporarily suspended, and the district is taking steps to get more bus drivers on the job.

Sahuarita Unified School District officials say they did a wage comparison for drivers in the area and found they were paying much less than other school districts.

Since then, the district approved a $3-an-hour raise, bringing pay to $18.20 per hour.

“I think that has two objectives, one it helps us to affirm the efforts, professional skills and dedication of current drivers,” said Superintendent Manny Valenzuela. “It also helps to reach out to the broader community and let people know that we are hiring.”

Buses from at least five routes will remain parked at least through the fall break until they can hire more drivers. Valenzuela said it isn’t the same five buses or routes each week, so the same families won’t continue to be impacted.

Ultimately this means every family that relies on the bus to take their kids to and from school might be faced with this burden at some point.

Valenzuela said about 300 to 400 students are affected each week.

“The feedback I’ve gotten is that people generally understand, they’re just asking for communication and as much notice as possible so that they can adapt and do their share so that hopefully together we can work through this and be better not just for right now but for the long haul,” said Valenzuela.

The district is asking for patience and understanding from parents while they work through these staffing shortages.

If you are interested in applying for a position visit the district’s website.

