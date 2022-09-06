Advertise
Javelinas attack dog-walkers in 2 separate incidents in Tucson

It is illegal to feed javelina.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:17 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two dog-walkers were attacked by javelinas over the weekend.

A tweet from the Arizona Game and Fish Department said one of the victims, an 11-year-old girl, was injured in an attack off of North Campbell Avenue Sunday, Sept. 4. The extent of her injuries was not released.

The other victim was attacked from behind in the other incident on the northwest side Saturday. It is not known if this victim was injured.

AzGFD said illegal feeding and instinctive reaction to dogs are the main reasons for javelina attacks.

If you know someone who is feeding wildlife, call 800-352-0700 to make a report.

