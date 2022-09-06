Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Massive UPS strike may happen next year, experts warn

The shipping giant UPS moves 21.5 million U.S. packages a day.
The shipping giant UPS moves 21.5 million U.S. packages a day.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:26 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Labor experts say a massive strike could be brewing within the next year at UPS, the world’s biggest package courier.

It comes ahead of a high-stakes showdown between the company and the Teamsters, one of America’s oldest labor unions.

Their current contract is set to expire at the end of July 2023, and contract negotiations between UPS and the Teamsters are set to begin in the spring.

But before talks have even started, experts are predicting the company’s drivers and package handlers will end up going on strike.

It would be the largest strike against a single business in U.S. history and would affect nearly every household in America.

An estimated 6% of the nation’s gross domestic product is moved in UPS trucks every year.

The shipping giant moves 21.5 million U.S. packages a day.

The U.S. Postal Service, Amazon and Fed-Ex wouldn’t be able to cover the shortfall in the event of a strike at UPS.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Wilson is accused of killing four family members in Pinal County on Sunday, Sept. 4.
Authorities: Four killed by relative near Casa Grande
Justin James Jarvy, 33, is being held on a second-degree murder charge in Mohave County.
Woman found murdered in western Arizona; boyfriend in custody
A pickup truck rolled over on I-10, leaving two lanes closed.
One injured in wreck on I-10 in Tucson
University of North Dakota campus is seen in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Dozens of Native American remains found on University of North Dakota campus
One person has died after hiking in extreme heat at Spur Cross Trailhead.
Man dead after group runs out of water, got lost at a trail near Cave Creek

Latest News

Outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday his mission is complete.
Outgoing UK prime minister compares himself to booster rocket
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral,...
Liz Truss becomes Britain’s new prime minister
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Search for missing jogger enters day 4; suspect to appear in court for first hearing
The ongoing California heat wave puts the lives of cattle at risk and costs farmers more to...
Heat wave threatens livestock